Hochul took over from Andrew M. Cuomo, who resigned as governor in August amid sexual harassment allegations. She is seeking a full term next year. Hochul has built a solid fundraising apparatus and collected endorsements from the NAACP New York State Conference and the state’s Democratic Party chairman, Jay Jacobs. She also has secured support from groups such as Emily’s List and the Democratic Governors Association. Hochul, like Suozzi, is a moderate Democrat. The two would likely battle over the support of voters in more moderate areas of the state, such as Long Island’s Suffolk and Nassau counties.