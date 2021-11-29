By now, Trump’s claims can be slotted into two buckets. The first are claims that there was rampant fraud in the election, a function of a massive, national conspiracy to deny him votes or to provide illegal ones to Biden. The surest demonstration that this is nonsense is that not one single person has been charged with being part of any such conspiracy. A few people have been arrested on isolated charges of fraud (including some particularly embarrassing ones for Trump). But despite 12-plus months of hunting, no person has been identified by any law enforcement official in any state, Democrat or Republican, as having engaged in such a scheme. Either the political left is flawlessly adept at fraud even as it is frequently inept at passing legislation, or there was no grand conspiracy.