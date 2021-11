“The real danger from COVID exists far from American shores. Compared to the rest of the world, the U.S. is delivering more vaccines, and planning to build manufacturing capacity to go even further. But Biden has put little into building research and detection capacity, to prevent a worldwide mutation. And after agreeing to seek a global waiver of vaccine intellectual property to spur more production of the vital medications in April, Biden has barely talked about it, and certainly not pushed the Europeans (primarily Germany) who are resistant. In his statement on Omicron, Biden reiterated his support for instituting the waiver at an upcoming World Trade Organization ministerial, but that meeting was postponed because of omicron, in a darkly ironic exemplification of global inaction,” the American Prospect's Executive Editor David Dayen writes.