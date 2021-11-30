"Democrats ought to call the bluff of those Republicans who insist they be given the chance to police their own ranks. That’s the excuse Tom Cole (Okla.), ranking Republican on the Rules Committee, used when he opposed punishing [Rep. Paul Gosar (the Arizona Republican who posted an anime video of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.] ‘The majority can and should leave the matter up to Leader [Kevin] McCarthy and the Republican Conference,’ he said when letting Gosar off the hook. He similarly excused [Rep. Marjorie Taylor] Greene, who before entering Congress also embraced antisemitic comments and a remark about assassinating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.