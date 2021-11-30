The alleged rioter’s candidacy comes at a time when at least 13 Republicans who traveled to Washington on Jan. 6 to protest the results of the 2020 election ran for office this year. None of them were charged with crimes, and they all denied being part of the mob supporting President Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Biden’s victory. The attack resulted in five deaths and left about 140 members of law enforcement injured.