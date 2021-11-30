“I didn’t come to Congress to throw bombs on Twitter,” Mace (R-S.C.) said in an interview on CNN over the weekend. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t throw any, mind you. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) attacked Mace for condemning Islamophobic remarks by Greene’s ally Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in that same interview, Mace replied to Greene with a succinct, three-emoji descriptor.
What’s useful to consider about Mace’s response to Boebert, though, isn’t simply that she flatly condemned the comments. Boebert, as you may have heard, told a group of supporters a story in which she compared Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) to a suicide bomber. You can see the same obvious disparagement in Greene’s response to Mace with her use of “Jihad Squad,” a pejorative repurposing the “Squad” identifier used by a group of leftist legislators including Omar, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) (who, like Omar, is Muslim) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Mace rejected Boebert’s comments — but also suggested that they mirrored a similar problem on the left.
“I would say it would help lower the temperature if both sides” were forceful about negative comments, Mace said. “What I see from time to time is one side going after the other, and there’s no accountability on this. We’ve seen Maxine Waters” — a Democratic congresswoman from California — “make comments at riots and protests. We’ve seen some of the antisemitic tropes from Representative Omar. I would like to see both sides treated equally. And I think that’s important, but we don’t.”
That equation mirrored one offered by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during the debate over censuring Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) earlier this month. Gosar was being targeted for publishing an animated video in which he was shown killing Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden. McCarthy suggested that condemnation from Democrats was hypocritical.
“We got to this point on the basis of a double standard,” he claimed. “Democrats want to change the rules but refuse to apply them to their own caucus.”
McCarthy identified five situations in which he claimed that Democrats had failed to appropriately condemn members of their own caucus: when Waters encouraged protesters in Minnesota to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” after the killing of George Floyd last year, when Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said he did not regret sharing details from the heavily disputed dossier of reports from Christopher Steele, when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was targeted by an alleged spy from China, when Omar made comments that elevated antisemitic arguments and when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized Trump’s 2019 tweets attacking the Squad as “racist.”
McCarthy does this sort of whatabouting with some regularity. Earlier this year, he equated a man driving into Capitol Police in April with the Jan. 6 riot.
That said, the Omar example used by both Mace and McCarthy is interesting. Omar did face broad criticism from both parties after her comments, and in fact, the House twice passed measures criticizing antisemitism broadly (though not Omar by name). The other examples, though, are obviously different from the ones for which Republicans — Greene and Gosar — have recently been punished.
Swalwell, for example, was never identified as anything other than a target of an intelligence effort. Schiff’s elevation of claims from the Steele dossier aged poorly, but there’s no prohibition against members of Congress making unsupported claims. (Boebert, for example, claimed earlier this month that Swalwell had been in a romantic relationship with the Chinese spy, something that hasn’t been established.) Waters’s comments in Minnesota and earlier remarks in which she encouraged people to confront members of Trump’s administration over his child-separation policy certainly didn’t lower temperatures but were also not explicit endorsements of violence. The Pelosi example, meanwhile, is purely academic: Legislators are not supposed to make personal attacks.
What did Greene, Gosar and Boebert do? Well, Greene was removed from her committee assignments for past comments and activity on social media that expressed approval of political violence against Democratic officials, including Pelosi and former president Barack Obama. Gosar had repeatedly been tied to white nationalists, but it was the violent video that led to his censure. (McCarthy transitioned from his complaints about the Democrats to praising Gosar for deleting the video — but Gosar tweeted it again right after he was censured.) Boebert compared Omar to a suicide bomber and, after apologizing for her initial comments, accused Omar of “sympathizing with terrorists.”
That’s the difference. McCarthy criticizes Democrats for unbecoming behavior. Greene and Gosar, the two Republicans who have been punished, were criticized for explicitly referencing violence against their colleagues. In another video unearthed by CNN on Tuesday, Boebert describes Omar and Tlaib as “blackhearted, evil women.”
Earlier this year, in the wake of the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Capitol Police installed metal detectors at the entrances to the House floor. One House Democrat told CNN that it was in part a function of “increasing tensions with certain incoming freshmen for months, who have been insistent on bringing firearms in violation of law and guidelines.” That’s a reference in part to Boebert, who had pledged to bring a firearm with her onto the House floor.
In other words, there’s elevating the temperature, and then there’s pouring gasoline on a fire. It’s hard, in good faith, to equate even Waters’s comments about civil disobedience with past arguments that Pelosi had committed the capital offense of treason (Greene) or a recent video in which a legislator is depicted literally murdering his colleague (Gosar). Rules are, in fact, rules, but it is also true that both jaywalking and arson are violations of the law. That doesn’t make them equivalent.
“I carry a gun now, Kaitlan,” Mace told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over the weekend, “because of the threats that I get from the fringes of both parties right now.”
It seems safe to assume that cracking down on Gosar’s video might be more effective as condemnation of those threats than policing Pelosi’s critiques of Trump.