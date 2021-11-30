Swalwell, for example, was never identified as anything other than a target of an intelligence effort. Schiff’s elevation of claims from the Steele dossier aged poorly, but there’s no prohibition against members of Congress making unsupported claims. (Boebert, for example, claimed earlier this month that Swalwell had been in a romantic relationship with the Chinese spy, something that hasn’t been established.) Waters’s comments in Minnesota and earlier remarks in which she encouraged people to confront members of Trump’s administration over his child-separation policy certainly didn’t lower temperatures but were also not explicit endorsements of violence. The Pelosi example, meanwhile, is purely academic: Legislators are not supposed to make personal attacks.