Oz has come under further scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic, when he touted questionable treatments for covid-19, despite not specializing in infectious disease. He initially suggested hydroxychloroquine as a possible covid-19 cure on Fox News, before changing his mind. He also faced backlash for suggesting last April — also on Fox News — that reopening schools “may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality,” which was “a trade-off some folks would consider.” He later said he had “misspoke.”