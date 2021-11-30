The nationwide effort is aimed at casting doubt on future elections, Griswold said. “The attacks right now are no longer about 2020,” she said. “They’re about 2022 and 2024. It’s about chipping away at confidence and chipping away at the reality of safe and secure elections. And the next time there’s a close election, it will be easier to achieve their goals. That’s what this is all about.” A Trump spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.