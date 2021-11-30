Not to get too into the weeds, but those estimates are out of date. The way it works is that the Census Bureau counts the number of people in the country every 10 years and then, for each intervening year, produces a current estimate of the population. The 2019 estimate, then, is one based on a nine-year-old count. The Bureau released new state totals this year, based on the 2020 Census, and while it didn’t break that total down by age group, we can use the new total population to better estimate the number of seniors in the country and in each state.* If we compare the number of vaccine recipients to the 2020 population of seniors, the percentage drops by a percentage point.