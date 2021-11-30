As CEO, Dorsey has been the focal point of that heat. Controversies largely over Twitter’s content moderation practices led him to testify on Capitol Hill five times, more than any prominent tech CEO not named Mark Zuckerberg. That’s despite Twitter being a fraction of the size of Facebook or YouTube, whose CEO has never testified. Other rivals including TikTok, Snapchat and Reddit, meanwhile, have faced far less attention in Washington than Twitter.