These factors have major implications for redistricting. Few observers take note of individual members of Congress’s local roots, or consider how redistricting might sever or consolidate this advantage. Many pay attention to the fact that when districts change, incumbents often face voters who are friendlier or more hostile toward their party. But they also face more or less familiar electorates. Political scientists have shown, for example, that incumbents perform better after redistricting when their new districts retain more of the previous district’s voters, even after accounting for partisan balance.