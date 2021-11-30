The argument before the court: Should Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban be allowed to stand? There is no federal law guaranteeing the right to abortion. But a nearly 50-year-old case from the Supreme Court, known as Roe v. Wade, and subsequent rulings have established legal precedent that abortion should be available until about 24 weeks, which is when a fetus is viable to live outside the womb. From there, it’s up to states to make their own laws. Many Republican-led states have tried to pass laws limiting abortion earlier, but almost all have been struck down by the courts.