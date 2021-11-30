The bribe accusation is the most confounding of the lawsuit's three claims. Other candidates have run on UBI, or proposed even larger ones, and no court has viewed that as a bribe. Holness has made other attempts to open the contested military ballots, and argues in this filing that because there are more of those ballots than votes separating him from Cherfilus-McCormick, they must be counted. Some courts have sided with plaintiffs in cases like that; Holness's third claim, that failing to file one financial disclosure form before the election invalidates her win, has no precedent. The general election's just 42 days away, and absentee ballots can start going out shortly, but the Cherfilus-McCormick team wasn't worrying about a delay in an election that's left part of South Florida without representation in the House since the April death of Rep. Alcee Hastings (D).