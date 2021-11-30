Critics decried the delay from Attorney General Merrick Garland and Co. for weeks after the House’s contempt vote on Bannon on Oct. 21. But in some ways, the timing of the indictment perhaps couldn’t have been better for the Jan. 6 committee. The fact that it landed on Friday afternoon meant it came after Meadows indicated he was going down the same path as Bannon.

If Meadows were to reverse himself now, it would surely send a signal to others.