Not all of that was Trump’s fault. He was the second president to serve in an era in which presidential approval ratings are bound by sharp partisan polarization. The first was Barack Obama, who, after a brief honeymoon period in 2009, quickly saw his approval ratings defined primarily by how much he was loved by Democrats and hated by Republicans. When Trump was elected, that relationship flipped, but the effect was the same. And now, Biden, who through October saw the second-biggest partisan approval gap — an 84-point difference between the parties — in Gallup’s history.