As usual, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is playing an outsize role in the debate. But this time, his position echoes that of a major automaker — not the coal industry — in his home state.
Under the version of the Build Back Better Act that passed the House last month, consumers who purchase most EVs would receive a $7,500 tax credit, and consumers who buy an EV assembled by union workers in the United States would receive an additional $4,500 credit.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants to bring the bill to the floor as soon as the week of Dec. 13. But the legislation will likely undergo changes in the Senate, where Manchin has expressed opposition to the bonus EV credit, saying it would discriminate against automakers whose employees are not unionized.
Manchin first made his opposition known in an interview with Automotive News last month at a Toyota manufacturing plant in Buffalo, W.Va., where the automaker announced a $240 million investment to support the production of hybrid vehicles.
- “The product should speak for itself. We shouldn’t use everyone’s tax dollars to pick winners and losers,” Manchin said.
- Toyota's workforce has not unionized, in contrast to the workforces of Detroit's three biggest automakers: Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis.
- In 2009, some employees at the Toyota plant in West Virginia made an unsuccessful unionization push, the Register-Herald, a local paper, reported at the time.
More recently, Toyota took out ads last month blasting the bonus tax credit in several major newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. “Let's not play politics with the environment, the American autoworker, or the American consumer,” the ads said.
Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, told The Climate 202 yesterday that he wasn't surprised to hear of Manchin's opposition, given Toyota's presence in his home state.
“That's the way it works around here. People object based on what's in their districts or their states. No surprise there,” Neal said.
Twelve foreign automakers with non-unionized U.S. workforces — including Toyota, Volkswagen Group of America and BMW of North America — also sent a letter to congressional leadership yesterday opposing the bonus EV tax credit.
A General Motors spokesman said the company supports the provision. Ford didn't respond to a request for comment, while Tesla dissolved its PR department last year and couldn't be reached for comment.
‘A little hypocritical’
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), who helped write the union provision, told The Climate 202 yesterday that he was working with Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) to “find common ground if possible” with Manchin.
Kildee said that while he understands Manchin's concern about putting non-union autoworkers at a disadvantage, “the practical reality is that these companies fight against unions really hard. … So it's not so clear cut to say that it's a worker's choice.”
Matthew Davis, senior director of government affairs at the League of Conservation Voters, said it was “a little hypocritical” for Toyota to oppose the provision, given that its workforce in its home country of Japan is unionized.
Kildee agreed with that sentiment, saying “it's a little difficult for me to accept criticism from them.”
Asked for comment, Toyota spokesman Ed Lewis said in an email to The Climate 202: “Sen. Manchin represents Toyota’s West Virginia engine plant. Our employees have expressed their concern about the unfairness of the proposed legislation on multiple occasions, the latest being when the Senator visited the plant for a major announcement last month.”
Lewis added: “We have always supported the right of employees to decide whether to organize. But to be clear, this is not the issue at play with the EV credit.”
Manchin previously mounted a successful push for Democrats to drop another central climate provision — the Clean Electricity Performance Program — from the spending bill. Critics noted at the time that Manchin has financial ties to the coal industry, which stood to be most affected by the program.
Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon declined to comment.
Trade troubles
Beyond the Beltway, foreign diplomats have also raised concern that the bonus credit could run afoul of international trade agreements, which generally discourage government subsidies that provide favorable treatment for domestic products.
- In an Oct. 29 letter to Congress, the ambassadors of 25 countries wrote that the provision “tarnishes the spirit of trade laws that seek to establish the free and fair movement of goods.”
- In a separate Oct. 22 letter to Congress, Canadian trade minister Mary Ng said the provision would be “inconsistent with U.S. obligations” under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Barry Rabe, a professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, told The Climate 202 that such concerns could also hinder any efforts by the United States to impose a carbon border adjustment — a tariff on goods from countries that lack stringent emissions policies of their own.
“I don't expect major trade wars anytime soon,” Rabe said, “but I think this would be part of a growing tension or friction.”
Extreme events
Parts of the Arctic could get more rain than snow as soon as 2060
New findings published in the journal Nature estimate that parts of the Arctic could get more rain than snow in certain seasons by 2060 or 2070 — decades earlier than previously expected — particularly if the Earth continues to warm at its current rate.
The impact of such a shift could stretch far beyond the Arctic, The Washington Post’s Kasha Patel and Brady Dennis report. Sea-level rise could accelerate along coastlines, while melting permafrost could release massive amounts of planet-heating greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.
"The ‘greening’ of once-frozen landscapes could provide fuel for ravenous wildfires that spew more greenhouse gases into the air and further warm the atmosphere,” Patel and Dennis write.
The fourth costliest hurricane season on record has come to a close
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially came to a close Tuesday after producing 21 named storms, seven of which made landfall in the Lower 48, and exhausting all of the names on the National Hurricane Center’s conventional naming list. It marked the sixth consecutive year in which the world saw an above-average number of hurricanes, The Post's Matthew Cappucci reports.
The season is also expected to be the fourth costliest on record, largely because of Hurricane Ida, which slammed into southeast Louisiana in August and then made its way to the Northeast, causing disastrous flooding.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration attributed the six-year stretch of active hurricane seasons to both natural factors and human-caused climate change.
The power grid
Biden is looking for communities to host nuclear waste sites
The Biden administration is seeking to identify communities willing to host nuclear waste storage sites, both to manage existing waste and to facilitate the development of carbon-free nuclear energy, Reuters reports.
"Nuclear energy is essential to achieving the Administration’s goals to create a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net zero emissions economy by 2050,” the Department of Energy said in a news release announcing the effort.
Kathryn Huff, the Energy Department's principal deputy assistant for nuclear energy, said the storage sites could create jobs and expressed optimism that the agency would receive “thousands of responses” to its request for information. But finding willing hosts could be challenging: A previous decades-long effort to build a large-scale storage site at Yucca Mountain in Nevada failed because of public concerns about safety.
America’s utilities are low on coal
Coal piles at U.S. power plants have fallen to their lowest point since the 1970s, and the rush to secure inventories before the winter heating season has sent domestic thermal coal prices to their highest level in more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal’s Ryan Dezember reports.
“A lump of coal would be a welcome gift for many U.S. utilities,” Dezember writes, noting that as natural gas, wind and solar have taken over coal’s market share, money for expanding coal production has dried up. Meanwhile, some utilities used up coal stockpiles this summer as demand for air conditioning soared during record heat.
Pressure points
U.S. intelligence report warns of climate-fueled instability
Eleven countries are at risk of extreme instability due to climate change, according to a first-of-its-kind report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the nation’s 18 intelligence agencies, CNBC's Amanda Macias reports.
The report found that Afghanistan, Burma, Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Iraq, Nicaragua, North Korea and Pakistan will be vulnerable to climate disasters that threaten access to energy, food and water and "exacerbate geopolitical flashpoints" by 2030.
Viral
Fake climate news that made us chuckle (sorry, readers from California!):
Thanks for reading!