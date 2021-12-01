Let’s get into the weeds for a minute: The debate centers on a decade-old program called the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, that vets the security and privacy of cloud-based systems for email, word processing, data storage and other uses to make sure they’re up to government standards for storing unclassified data. FedRAMP allows government agencies, for example, to use Microsoft and Google email systems that are very similar to those used by the private sector.