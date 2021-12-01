These pushes for audits come as bipartisan election experts warn that continuous reviews of election results don’t provide voters confidence; they erode it. There’s nothing wrong with a review of an election after the fact to figure out ways to make it run smoother, said Trey Grayson, a former Republican secretary of state in Kentucky. But you want to catch any wrong results before they’re certified. “One of the worst things you can do is certify the winner and then discover something when it is too late to do anything about it,” he said.