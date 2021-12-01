In a strong letter in October to Carvajal, the BOP director, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) noted that no Coleman officers were prosecuted, and he demanded greater accountability in the case. All female prisoners apparently were transferred from Coleman “just two days prior to the on-site audit,” required by the Prison Rape Elimination Act, Rubio wrote, asking, “How can you be confident in the findings of an audit that failed to interview female inmates who were held at FCI Coleman?”