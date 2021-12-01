Yeah, no. This is one of the oldest conspiracy theories out there and one debunked over and over, including by Republican legislators in the state. The short version of the story is that the ballot was changed but the machines that read the ballots weren’t, so the tabulation didn’t properly align vote choice with candidate. It’s as though you were passing out personalized gifts to a class of kids who are in line alphabetically but you weren’t told that Kevin joined the class. Every kid from Kevin on is going to get the wrong gift.