Numerous GOP politicians in Alaska have made Nazi comparisons. State Rep. Ben Carpenter asked if stickers for those screened for the coronavirus at the state capitol might be “ available as a yellow Star of David .” (Carpenter also argued that Hitler wasn’t a white supremacist.) State Rep. David Eastman compared a speech by President Biden on the coronavirus to one given by Adolf Hitler and linked to a website that questions the Holocaust. The Anchorage Daily News reported, “Eastman has previously compared covid-19 vaccination efforts to Nazi medical experiments during the Holocaust. Other members of the Alaska Legislature have done the same, including Reps. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, Christopher Kurka, R-Wasilla, and Ron Gillham , R-Soldotna.” Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson also defended mask-mandate critics who donned the yellow Star of David, saying the use of a star was “a credit” to Jewish people