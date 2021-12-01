DeFazio has been an active member of the transportation panel since he was first elected to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District in 1986.
DeFazio becomes the 19th House Democrat to announce plans to leave office at the end of his term for either another office or retirement. DeFazio also is the third committee chair who will not seek reelection next year, following Reps. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), chairman of the House budget committee, and Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas), chairwoman of the science, space and technology committee.
DeFazio represents a heavily Democratic district that is likely to remain so, since the redistricting process is determined by the Democratic-majority state legislature.
In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said DeFazio is “an absolute force for progress, whose 36 years of effective leadership in the House will leave a legacy that will benefit the Congress and Country for decades to come.” She said the Democratic Caucus “will miss a trusted voice and valued friend.”
“Chairman DeFazio is known and respected by all as a champion of sustainable, smart and green infrastructure, whose progressive values, passion and persistence have helped rebuild America and the middle class,” Pelosi said. “His legislative successes — including expanding preservation and conservation efforts, protecting affordable health care, advancing tribal sovereignty, rebuilding our highways, ensuring aviation safety and, most recently, helping pass the historic, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Build Back Better Act — leave an outstanding legacy of progress for America’s children and future.”
Punchbowl News first reported on DeFazio’s retirement.
DeFazio played a key role in guiding President Biden’s infrastructure agenda through the House, and lauded the final bipartisan infrastructure bill once it became law last month. In August, DeFazio told The Washington Post that he is a staunch believer that the federal government should do more to help localities improve their transportation systems.
“We can do better,” DeFazio said. “We should do better. The federal gov has been absent as a partner for decades … Highways don’t end at state borders, so the federal government has to get back into partnership with the states, with the localities to get this done in a way that’s meaningful for the United States.”
During his time on the Transportation and Infrastructure committee, DeFazio served as chair or ranking member of four of the six subcommittees: Aviation, Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation, Highways and Transit, and Water Resources and Environment. DeFazio has shepherded several other multibillion-dollar transportation reauthorization bills in the House through the years, building a reputation as a leader on issues of transportation and infrastructure. Earlier this year, he introduced a $715 billion surface transportation reauthorization and water infrastructure bill that passed the House with bipartisan support.
“I still have a lot of work to do in my remaining 13 months and I’ll be putting all of my efforts into that work, including helping to pass the Build Back Better Act that will bring down costs for families, create jobs, fight the climate crisis and help Americans get ahead,” DeFazio said in his announcement.
Among his achievements, the Democrat’s office listed his work to fund 295 scholarships at Oregon community colleges, the establishment of a U.S. Department of Agriculture organics standard, the permanent protection of 390,000 acres of wilderness in Oregon and the restoration of the Coquille Tribe’s federal recognition.
DeFazio also serves as the dean of Oregon’s House delegation. He has faced serious challenges in his reelection bids only a handful of times in his 34 years in Congress, with one of his closest races being the 2020 election, when he beat Republican Alek Skarlatos by 5 percentage points. Skarlatos has filed to run again in the 2022 race.