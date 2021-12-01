There are some important bits of context to those numbers, though. The reduced number of deaths is not solely a function of the vaccine rollout but also that so many early cases went undetected. If the number of cases in the first half was significantly higher than measured then it would make sense that the number of deaths would also be higher. It’s also the case that the vast majority of the deaths in the second half of the pandemic were among the unvaccinated; if the virus is still spreading broadly among those without protection, the number of deaths won’t be tamped down very much. And of course, it takes a while for covid cases to progress from infection to death, so some of the cases that have been recorded will unfortunately end up in that more dire category.