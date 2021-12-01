Officially, the CBO cannot include an estimate of the impact in its overall estimate because two key guidelines imposed by Congress — specifically scorekeeping guidelines 3 and 14 — prevent the scoring of indirect effects (such as people getting more honest because they were afraid of an audit) from spending proposals. As an interesting Yale Law Review article from 2018 noted, this has had the perverse effect of counting cuts to enforcement spending as deficit reduction, thus encouraging bigger cuts to the IRS budget. Ironically, the guidelines were created in part because the IRS in 1987 greatly overestimated how much additional revenue would be raised by a big staff increase.