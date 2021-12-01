🍑: “Andre Dickens, the Atlanta native who first beat an incumbent eight years ago for a spot on the City Council, defeated Felicia Moore in Tuesday’s runoff election to become Atlanta’s 61st mayor,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III report.
- “Dickens will succeed Keisha Lance Bottoms, who did not run for a second term and endorsed Dickens to replace her as mayor, a job Dickens said he has wanted since he was a teenager.”
The campaign
New Harvard IOP poll shows young Americans are really down on democracy
Generation Alarm: Young Americans are down on democracy, reeling from the impact of the pandemic and not particularly happy with President Biden.
Those are the takeaways from a new a new Harvard Institute of Politics poll released this morning. The Early has a sneak peek at the fresh numbers, which reveal some startling data about the mental health of young Americans as covid-19 threatens to upend our winter once again.
The survey findings are perhaps some of the most significant ones in a decade, according to IOP polling director John Della Volpe.
“After turning out in record numbers in 2020, young Americans are sounding the alarm,” Della Volpe told The Early. “When they look at the America they will soon inherit, they see a democracy and climate in peril — and Washington as more interested in confrontation than compromise. Despite this, they seem as determined as ever to fight for the change they seek.”
According to the new data, a majority of young Americans are worried about the state of U.S. democracy, reported feeling “depressed” and “hopeless” in the last two weeks and say they are a different person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Specifically, 52 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds believe that American democracy is either “in trouble,” or “failing,” according to the poll and only 7 percent of young Americans view the U.S. as a “healthy democracy.”
- More than a year after the 2020 election that ex-president Donald Trump falsely claims was fraudulent, nearly half of young Republicans place the chances of a second civil war at 50 percent or higher, compared to 32 percent of Democrats, and 38 percent of independents voters.
Houston, we've got a democracy problem. Only 57 percent of 18-to-29 year-olds say that it's “very important” that the U.S. is a democracy; 7 percent of respondents say either “not very” or “not at all important.”
Pandemic problems
Fifty percent of young Americans say the coronavirus has changed them, with 61 percent of women saying they have changed versus 40 percent of men. Overall, 51 percent say the pandemic has negatively impacted their lives — and there was no partisan divide on the issue: 51 percent of Democrats, 51 percent of Republicans, and 52 percent of independents agreed on the matter.
Alarmingly, 51 percent of young Americans report having felt “down, depressed and hopeless ” at least several times in the last two weeks, according to the poll. And 25 percent have had thoughts of self-harm.
- Some of the top issues they cited as impacting their mental health include school or work (34 percent); personal relationships (29 percent); economic concerns (25 percent), and the coronavirus (24 percent). Politics and social media were cited by 17 percent of respondents as affecting their mental health.
Biden is feeling the burn
As for politics, young Americans aren't that much more optimistic at the moment.
More than half (55 percent) of 18-to-29-year-olds surveyed believed the federal government isn't doing enough to address climate change. A majority of young people disapprove of the way President Biden, Democrats, and Republicans in Congress are handling their jobs, according to the poll.
Biden's approval dropped to 46 percent among young Americans: “Among young Democrats, Biden’s job approval stands at 75% (-10 since Spring 2021), and it is 39% among independents (-14), and 9% among Republicans (-13),” per the polling memo.
The area in which Biden scores the highest points among respondents is for his handing of the coronavirus which comes at 51 percent. The area where respondents believe he is performing the worst is his handling of gun violence at 34 percent. That could further fall off after yesterday's Michigan school shooting.
Overall, though, 78 percent of those who voted for Biden in 2020 say they are satisfied with their vote Biden's favorability is also slightly higher than some of his peers.
Young Americans rated some of his peers this way:
- Vice President Kamala Harris: 38 percent favorable and 41 percent unfavorable
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): 46 percent favorable and 34 percent unfavorable
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): 26 percent favorable and 48 percent unfavorable
- Trump: 30 percent favorable and 63 percent unfavorable.
Harris's poor showing is not unique to young Americans: A Fox News poll conducted last month found that 40 percent of registered voters approved of her job performance and 53 percent disapproved. And a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll of registered voters showed her approval rating at 28 percent, with 51 percent who disapprove.
On the Hill
House GOP leaders urged to confront Islamophobia within the party
The far right flank of the House GOP conference doubled down on Islamophobic remarks on Tuesday – even after Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and André Carson (D-Ind.) urged Republican leadership to condemn attacks from Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
“We cannot pretend that this hate speech from leading politicians doesn’t have real consequences,” said Omar, who recently introduced a bill to monitor and combat Islamophobia globally, our colleagues Felicia Sonmez and Marianna Sotomayor report. “I myself have reported hundreds of threats on my life, often triggered by Republican attacks on my faith…And this week, once again, we saw another increase.”
It remains unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will seek to censure Boebert or punish Greene. On Tuesday evening, “House Democratic leaders discussed a possible resolution condemning Islamophobia but didn’t make any decisions, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private gathering," Marianna reports.
Some members are urging leadership to go even further and remove Boebert from her committee assignments. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) issued a statement last night calling on House leadership ”to hold Lauren Boebert accountable by removing her from her committee assignments, advancing a resolution of condemnation, and taking all other appropriate measures to ensure our message that Islamophobia, anti-Blackness, and xenophobia will not stand is loud and clear.”
While Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has remained silent on the issue, a source familiar with the conversations confirmed to The Early that he individually met with Greene and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) to ask them to stop publicly feuding over Mace's condemnation of Boebert's anti-Muslim remarks.
“His message didn't seem to take hold,” CNN's Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju report. “Emerging from her meeting, Greene told CNN that both she and former President Donald Trump would back a primary challenge to Mace in 2022.”
Mace told reporters this of MTG at the end of the evening: "All I can say about Marjorie Taylor Greene is bless her f***ing heart."
Senate Dems differ on SALT tax
Meanwhile, on the other side of the Capitol: Many Senate Democrats don't like the provisions raising the cap on state and local tax deduction included in House Democrats' health care, child care and climate bill. The cap — imposed by Republicans' 2017 tax law — is a crucial issue for several Democrats in states with high state and local taxes such as New York and New Jersey.
But Democratic senators can't agree on how to change it.
Some of them, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), want to make the provisions less generous to high earners and use the savings to pay for other things, such as expanding Medicare. Others don't. A meeting in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office on Tuesday afternoon failed to resolve the differences.
A spokesperson for Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), one of the Democrats in the meeting, said Bennet found the House proposal "unacceptable" and that Democrats “need to make the bill's tax provisions more progressive.”
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), who attempted to strike a deal with Sanders on the issue, disagreed.
“Any attempt to raise revenue from the SALT cap is a non-starter for the Senator as it doubles down on bad policy and makes New Jerseyans pay more than their fair share,” a Menendez spokesperson said in a statement. "As negotiations continue, a revenue neutral proposal on SALT is the only viable path forward.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
- Stricter coronavirus testing being weighed for all travelers to U.S. By The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Tyler Pager.
- CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely. By CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter.
- Oxford High School shooting leaves 3 dead, multiple injured: Everything we know. By the Detroit Free Press’s Darcie Moran.
- Trump allies launch publishing house with an eye on upending the book industry. By Politico’s Meridith Mcgraw.
- White House considering Richard Cordray as top Fed banking regulator. By the Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos, Andrew Ackerman and Ken Thomas.
Viral
Dr. Senate: “Mehmet Oz, who rose to fame as ‘Dr. Oz’ on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ said Tuesday he is launching a Republican campaign for Senate in Pennsylvania, in a contest that is seen as a critical race for the GOP if the party wants to regain control of the chamber in 2022,” our colleagues Amy B Wang and Felicia Sonmez report.
But N.J. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D) has something to say …
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @jaxalemany and @theodoricmeyer.