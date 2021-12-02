Given all this, consider the dramatic and repeated warnings by the liberal justices during oral argument in Dobbs that a ruling upholding Mississippi’s abortion ban would be seen by the public as a political, not a legal decision; that to “overrule precedent” on account of “political pressure” would result in a “loss of confidence in the judiciary” and “subvert the Court’s legitimacy.” Sotomayor noted that the sponsors of the bill themselves acknowledged that they had written the bill to cater to the new Trump-appointed conservative justices and asked, “Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?”