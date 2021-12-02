The dynamics here are fascinating. A little more than a year ago, you’d have said Kemp was on firm footing. Then came his falling out with Trump, which dropped Kemp’s numbers among Republicans and which Perdue has sought to seize upon. (Trump reinforced Tuesday he’ll back a Kemp primary challenge.) The environment doesn’t seem conducive to Abrams avenging her 2018 loss — Kemp, after all, still won even in a good year for Democrats — but she’s surely the highest-profile available candidate in a blue-trending state, and there was all kinds of bad blood between them. It also poses a fascinating choice for Republicans, with Perdue already seeking to argue that he’s the guy who can unite the party (albeit by unseating the incumbent Republican governor).