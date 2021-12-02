On Wednesday, I wrote about how the pandemic has been disproportionately damaging this year to areas of the country that supported former president Donald Trump in last year’s election. Those are also areas of the country where vaccination rates are lower. We can’t say that politics are the sole reason that vaccination rates are lower or that low vaccination rates are the sole reason those parts of the country were harder hit. We can say, though, that individual choices not to get vaccinated or to get a booster will disproportionately harm those individuals — and that most of those people at this point are Republicans.