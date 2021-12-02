The outlook for peace in Colombia is gloomy — and elections are scheduled for March 2022. The negative attitudes of many Colombians toward former guerrillas and the peace agreement suggest that voters may not punish the far-right government for ongoing violence or slow implementation of the peace agreement. Indeed, our research indicates that voters, in many cases, are willing to support candidates directly tied to wartime civilian victimization. Depending on who voters elect next year, Colombia’s fragile peace could become even more precarious, boosting the likelihood that former FARC combatants might see remobilization as an attractive option.