Just because it’s contentious doesn’t mean there isn’t some consensus. The General Social Survey (GSS), a biennial national survey conducted by the National Opinion Research Center, asks a battery of questions gauging how people feel about the legality of abortion under certain circumstances. For a number of situations, such as protecting the health of the mother, nearly all Americans agree that legal abortion should be available. For others, such as if the mother feels she can’t afford a child, only about half of Americans think it should be.