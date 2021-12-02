Just because it’s contentious doesn’t mean there isn’t some consensus. The General Social Survey (GSS), a biennial national survey conducted by the National Opinion Research Center, asks a battery of questions gauging how people feel about the legality of abortion under certain circumstances. For a number of situations, such as protecting the health of the mother, nearly all Americans agree that legal abortion should be available. For others, such as if the mother feels she can’t afford a child, only about half of Americans think it should be.
In 2018, almost precisely half of the country said that a woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion regardless of reason.
(On the graphs in this article, values for 1986 and 1992 are averages for the values from the years preceding and following.)
Over the past 15 years, support for legal abortion, including on that question, has increased steadily. In 2006, about 39 percent of Americans said that a woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason. By 2018, that had increased by 10 percentage points, almost entirely because of increased support from Democrats. That year, there was a 35-point gap between the parties on the question.
That partisan gap is wider than on any of the other questions posed by the GSS, but the partisan gap on each question has grown since the mid-1980s. That’s more true of the more-contentious options offered in the survey, unsurprisingly.
Breaking out responses by party, we see that even most Republicans support the availability of legal abortion in cases where a woman’s health is at stake, in the event of a rape or when there’s a strong chance of a serious birth defect. Most Democrats support the availability of legal abortion in each of the cases offered.
You’ll notice above that, for the first decade or so after the GSS began asking the question, there wasn’t really any partisan divide. That’s probably in part a function of the emergence of an activist antiabortion movement during the 1980s.
The picture that emerges is a complex one. Most Americans, including most Republicans, support the availability of legal abortion under some circumstances. About half of Americans believe it should be available under any circumstances. The Supreme Court’s eventual decision on the Mississippi law may result in a different option altogether: empowering states to ban legal abortion entirely.