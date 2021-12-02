But Meadows does something else here. He tries not only to redirect attention to the rally at the White House but also tries to downplay the scale of the violence itself. So far, nearly 700 people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the riot, a handful only for some Brobdingnagian hands. That doesn’t include those currently sought by federal law enforcement or the thousands of others who were at the Capitol as the riot unfolded. Many of those who were at the White House later went to the Capitol, blurring an already blurry line.