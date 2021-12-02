Here’s how this works in the United States, using ratepayer-backed securitization. A state’s legislature authorizes a utility in its jurisdiction to charge its ratepayers to repay the loan. The utility uses this “guarantee” to raise low-cost debt that it can use to fund costs associated with transitioning away from coal, including recovering its original investment. What is notable, however, is that the ratepayers generally do not pay higher utility bills, because the low-cost financing (and perhaps the lower operating cost of renewable power vs. coal-fired power) offset the cost of the additional debt.