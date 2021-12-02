Dr. Oz for Senate, “Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate.” The most famous Senate candidate in America does not live in the state where he's running; Mehmet Oz has long lived in New Jersey, but he voted last year from an in-law's address near Philadelphia. While Oz says he's rented a place in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth isn't mentioned by name in his debut ad, which deploys chyrons and a new campaign logo almost identical to what viewers of his TV show are used to. The message is more universal: He's going to “tell it like it is” as a candidate, starting with how the government's responses to the pandemic cost “too many jobs” while “we lost too many lives.”