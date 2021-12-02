The law allows defendants to seek a quick dismissal of the case, if they can prove the lawsuits against them have no “substantial basis in fact and law.” In such cases, the people who brought the suit have to pay the defendant’s legal fees.
In his filing, Trump argued the same law should also protect the most powerful person in the country — since, at the time when Carroll filed suit, he was still president. Her lawsuit says that Trump defamed her by denying her allegations that he assaulted her in a department-store dressing room in the 1990s.
In the filing, Trump said that Carroll’s sole purpose in filing the suit was to retaliate for truthful comments, “maliciously inhibiting his free exercise of speech.”
The filing was signed by Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, who began representing Trump in this case and other lawsuits in September. Habba asked U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to grant Trump permission to file the anti-SLAPP claim.
Habba declined to comment on Thursday.
Carroll’s lawsuit, which she filed in New York State Court in November 2019, has moved slowly because of a series of procedural arguments. First, it stalled as the courts considered Trump’s claim that the presidency made him immune to lawsuits in state court. Even after Trump left office, the case — now moved to federal court — has been slowed again by arguments over whether the U.S. Justice Department can continue to represent him.
Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, described Trump’s new filing as another effort to bog down the case.
“This transparent effort at delay by Trump’s latest attorney is too little, too late. It’s too little because there is absolutely no merit to his invocation of the anti-SLAPP statute here. It’s too late because Trump sat on his hands for a year after the anti-SLAPP law was passed,” Kaplan said in a statement. “When it comes to E. Jean Carroll, the truth will prevail.”
