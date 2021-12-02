Legitimizing Jones, though, is something that works for the likes of Carlson. The conservative movement has increasingly been defined in the Trump era by its embrace of conspiracy theories and the discounting of accepted facts for which there is actual evidence. When people believe there is no real settled truth, it favors those who can best exploit that setup, even if their track record is awful. Supporters can pick and choose what they believe is a serious claim — i.e. taking Trump “seriously rather than literally” — and legitimize even spurious claims as “just asking questions,” which has become a fixture of Carlson’s show.