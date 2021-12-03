The continued use of such tactics in the absence of success or even political gain also suggests we’ll only see more of this in the near future. This one went out with a whimper because Republicans didn’t really have the power or the will to force the issue. The calculus changes when their membership increases and they control majorities, as they probably will after the 2022 election. At that point, it seems, we’ll see just how much the Greene wing and the base are truly calling the shots.