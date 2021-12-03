This is how we learn that, in this year’s mayoral race in the city, the great Abraham Lincoln was one Manhattanite’s choice to hold the city’s top job. Lincoln came up short in the voting, certainly, which is probably for the best because he is quite famously dead.
He was not the most popular former president included in the mix. Teddy Roosevelt got two votes, doubling the tally of his distant cousin Franklin. Barack Obama got five votes. Michelle Obama beat Lincoln, too, getting two votes. Another former first lady did far better: Hillary Clinton got 27 votes, under a number of variations of her name. Bill Clinton got only one, as did his vice president, Al Gore. Barack Obama’s vice president also got a vote, but he’s currently otherwise engaged.
Who else got votes? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was one of the leading write-in vote-getters, accruing 29 votes with a number of different spellings of her name. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was up there, too. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin got a vote. So did foreign politicians: Vladimirs Putin and Lenin got votes. So did Kim Jong Un, who is listed in the city’s document just above another powerful Kim: Kardashian.
Fictional characters received a number of votes. Bruce Wayne, who lives in a mansion in the city, got a vote. So did both Bart and Homer Simpson. Alfred E. Neuman got three votes, one fewer than the total cast for Daffy and Donald Duck. Kylo Ren got a vote, which seems like a bad decision. So did Boba Fett. The Star Trek universe was represented, too. Someone voted for LeVar Burton; someone else voted for Jean-Luc Picard.
Mostly there were a lot of celebrities. That ranged from the media — Trevor Noah, Chris Hayes, Greg Gutfeld, WNYC radio host Brian Lehrer — to notable New Yorkers like Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jerry Seinfeld, Fran Lebowitz, Mel Brooks and Patti LuPone. A number of musicians received votes, including Lou Reed, Henry Rollins, Keith Richards, “Kanya” West, Bette Midler and rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was voted for twice, once in Brooklyn and once in Queens.
Then there were the athletes: Colin Kaepernick, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Derek Jeter, Aaron Judge (nine votes!) and several members of the Brooklyn Nets. The head coach of the Knicks garnered a write-in, a powerful mark of confidence in his leadership abilities despite all the available evidence. That vote was offset by a vote for Trae Young.
The Trumps (father and eldest son) received 48 votes. The Giulianis (father and son) received 13. The Cuomos (father and two sons) received 18. The Bidens (father and son) received three. (Hunter Biden got twice as many votes as his father.)
One voter used the write-in vote to send a message: “Upzone NYC.” That message also clearly did not win.
This just scratches the surface. So we took the entire list from the city and made it searchable, allowing you to see who received a vote and where it was cast. Were you in the mix to serve as the head of the largest city in the United States? Take a look.
If your name didn’t pop up, don’t feel bad. There’s always next time.