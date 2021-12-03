A traveler gets a coronavirus test in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 1. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)By Christopher FedericoContributor, Monkey Cage Today at 1:00 p.m. ESTBy Christopher FedericoContributor, Monkey Cage Today at 1:00 p.m. ESTThe new omicron variant of the coronavirus reaches the United States, prompting alarm.Professors: Check out TMC’s expanding list of classroom topic guidesWpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightDon’t miss any of TMC’s smart analysis! Sign up here for our newsletter.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...