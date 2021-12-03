“What I have is a one-and-a-half-year-old grandson who had a cold who likes to kiss his pop,” Biden added. “It’s just a cold.”
Biden has given public speeches multiple days this week updating Americans on the status of the coronavirus pandemic and specifically the arrival of the omicron variant in the United States.
Biden, 79, is the oldest person to be president of the United States, and his health has been a regular topic of conversation for critics and supporters alike. The president visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam the week before Thanksgiving.
Biden was deemed “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency” by his physician following a “routine physical.”
In a six-page summary of his physical released by the White House, Kevin O’Connor — who has been Biden’s primary care doctor since 2009 — observed that Biden “has experienced increasing frequency and severity of ‘throat clearing’ and coughing during speaking engagements.”
O’Connor concluded that Biden’s coughing and throat clearing — which critics have seized on as a sign that Biden is unwell — are the result of his existing gastroesophageal reflux, and that no additional treatment is needed other than continuing with his current regimen of Pepcid.