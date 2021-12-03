“In a nod to the growing tension between Republican states and the Biden administration over the National Guard, [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis also said this unit, called the Florida State Guard, would be ‘not encumbered by the federal government.’ He said this force would give him ‘the flexibility and the ability needed to respond to events in our state in the most effective way possible.’ DeSantis is proposing bringing it back with a volunteer force of 200 civilians, and he is seeking $3.5 million from the state legislature in startup costs to train and equip them,” CNN's Steve Contorno reports.