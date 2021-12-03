These robust levels of citizen engagement suggest that people feel they can make a difference. But decision-makers aren’t always receptive or responsive to citizen voices. Only 22 percent of survey respondents think local government councilors “often” or “always” listen “to what people like you have to say,” compared to 38 percent who say these elected officials never do. The comparable percentages for members of parliament (MPs) are even worse (16 and 47 percent, respectively). Even in some of the continent’s most highly rated democracies, most citizens don’t feel heard: Just 12 percent in Cabo Verde and Mauritius, and 11 percent in Namibia, think their local elected leaders are listening.