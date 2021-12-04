Much has been written about the yawning gap in outcomes between less-vaccinated and more-vaccinated areas, especially as deaths in less-vaccinated, red states significantly and increasingly outpace more-vaccinated, blue states. The Washington Post’s Philip Bump also reported this week that deaths in red counties are more than 50 percent higher than in blue counties.
But even that might undersell just how beneficial vaccination is in preventing the worst that the coronavirus has to offer — particularly when adopted on a grand scale in a given area.
From the start of the vaccination effort, a pertinent question has been when we might achieve something amounting to “herd immunity,” i.e. having enough people vaccinated to stomp out the virus. Guesstimates often pegged that number at 70 percent or above. That concept has proven elusive, particularly as the delta variant has rendered the vaccines less effective at preventing the spread — while still extremely effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
But that last point remains hugely important. And in the densely populated areas in which we’ve approached overwhelming adoption of the vaccines, the death rates are often a fraction of the national average — a significantly greater gap than between the most-vaccinated and least-vaccinated states.
Perhaps the most highly vaccinated large county in the country is Montgomery County, Md., just outside the District of Columbia, according to New York Times data. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show 93 percent of those 12 and older there are fully vaccinated. The number dying over the past week is about eight times as high nationally (3 per 1 million) as it is in Montgomery County (0.4 per 1 million).
The relative rate is similar in two of the handful of other most-vaccinated large counties in the country: Dane County, Wis. (home to Madison), where 86 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, per the CDC, and San Francisco, where 84 percent are vaccinated.
Slightly fewer people are vaccinated in New York City, though still north of 80 percent. Over the past week, it has registered a per capita death rate about one-third the national average.
Similar to New York City are Multnomah County, Ore. (home to Portland), with its 84 percent full vaccination rate; Alameda County, Calif. (home to Oakland) at 84 percent; and Santa Clara County, Calif. (home to San Jose) at 81 percent. In each case, there is about 1 death per 1 million people, compared to 3-per-1-million at the national level.
These account for most of the most-vaccinated large counties, and they’re also beating their states’ numbers by a lot.
There are some larger, highly vaccinated counties with rates that are comparable to the national average. These come particularly in the Denver area — Denver-based Denver County (79 percent fully vaccinated, 3 deaths per 1 million) and Boulder County (79 percent vaccinated, 2 deaths per 1 million) — and in Minneapolis-based Hennepin County (78 percent vaccinated, 3 deaths per 1 million).
But they also come in slightly less-vaccinated counties than the above and in states that are significantly more hard-hit than the rest of the broader country right now. These counties’ per capita death rates are also still about half or less compared to the rest of their states.
So while the most-vaccinated states are significantly, incontrovertibly and increasingly better off than the less-vaccinated states, the difference is even starker at the county level — and even as many of these highly vaccinated counties also happen to be the most densely populated.