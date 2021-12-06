Such care would also support mothers, for whom inaccessible and unaffordable child care can mean unemployment or underemployment and a higher lifelong risk of poverty. Even those without children are likely to benefit. Child-care costs prevent many families from purchasing homes and having more children, major life decisions that reduce economic growth. Child care is an investment in our economic future, too. Children who attend high-quality early-learning environments tend to have better health outcomes and are more likely to graduate from high school, to be employed and to have stable marriages — household conditions that support intergenerational well-being.