As part of the The Post’s climate visionary series, Danielle Paquette tells the story of how Bah was living on the streets in Freetown from age 12 until he met his friend Abdul. Nine months after moving in with Abdul’s family, a mudslide destroyed the home of his adopted family and claimed the life of his best friend. Bah might have lost his life in the mudslide, too, if his boss had not asked him to work a night shift.