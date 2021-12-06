In the two Lucid surveys, conducted in July and November of 2018, we asked respondents who identified as Republican to read a description of a fictional GOP primary race for the U.S. House of Representatives, and to “vote” for one candidate or the other. The reading described two candidates who had similar positions on a few standard Republican concerns: both were antiabortion, both had received A ratings from the National Rifle Association, and both promised to balance the budget. However, one of the candidates included openly anti-Muslim statements as part of his platform, saying he would target “violent Muslim extremists.” Since that was the only difference between the two candidates, choosing to vote for that candidate would suggest someone who believes that Muslims are violent terrorists and a critical national problem.