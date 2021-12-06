In its examination of hostile behaviors, GAO found that “bullying is widespread in schools nationwide,” hurting 5.2 million students ages 12 to 18, about 20 percent of the school population, in the 2018-2019 school year. Middle school students were more likely to be bullied than those in high school, and students in schools with 300 or fewer learners were more likely to be victims than those in schools with a student body of more than 1,000.