- “A full boycott is not expected, meaning U.S. athletes will still be allowed to compete. The last time the U.S. fully boycotted the Olympics was in 1980 when former president Jimmy Carter was in office.”
On the Hill
The GOP agenda for 2022? There isn't one yet.
When Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck a deal with Democrats to raise the debt limit in October, even members of his own party criticized his move.
“I don’t understand why we as Republicans are folding here,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters. “This is a complete capitulation.”
Two months later, everything’s coming up McConnell.
The debt limit showdown that McConnell agreed to postpone in October is now threatening to distract Senate Democrats from finishing the massive health care, child care and climate bill that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed to pass before lawmakers leave for Christmas.
While McConnell has had to deal with restive elements in his conference — including senators who threatened to provoke a government shutdown over vaccine mandates — his struggles have paled in comparison to those of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who implored House Republicans last week to stop feuding among themselves.
He’s succeeded so far in preventing Democrats from demolishing the filibuster, Senate Republicans’ most effective means of blocking the Democratic agenda.
And Republicans’ odds of recapturing the Senate next year — and McConnell returning to the majority leader’s office — appear to be improving.
The Cook Political Report last month shifted its ratings of three battleground Senate races from “Lean Democratic” to “Toss Up." Days later, Sean Parnell, who won former president Donald Trump's endorsement but whose estranged wife accused him of spousal and child abuse, dropped out of the race to succeed Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), creating an opening for other Republican candidates.
Two people familiar with McConnell’s thinking said that while they hadn’t heard the often tight-lipped Republican leader say anything about Parnell’s decision to exit the race, he hasn't forgotten the winnable Senate races the party sacrificed in 2010 and 2012 when they nominated flawed candidates.
And McConnell has told colleagues and donors that Senate Republicans won't release a legislative agenda before 2022 midterms, according to people who've attended private meetings with the minority leader, Axios reported last week.
“He saw some of his colleagues get knocked off in primaries,” one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss McConnell’s thinking candidly. “He saw opportunities for Senate Republicans to pick up seats be thrown away because of just atrocious candidates.”
Republicans only need to win a single Senate seat to regain control of the chamber. But unlike McCarthy — who suggested last month that Republicans could pick up more than 60 House seats — McConnell has sought to keep expectations in check.
“You don’t see Senator McConnell out there spiking the football, saying we’re going to take back the Senate and pick up eight seats,” the second person familiar with McConnell’s thinking said. “He doesn’t do that and encourages others not to do that.”
The Trump factor
While there are other Republican Senate candidates who could cause headaches for McConnell — former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has said he won’t back McConnell for majority leader if he wins the race to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) — the biggest unknown in Republicans’ campaign to reclaim the chamber might be Trump.
McConnell denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and the two men haven’t spoken since January, according to a McConnell aide.
“The relationship is irreparably broken, in my view,” a person familiar with Trump’s thinking told The Early. “I can’t imagine a circumstance where it could ever have a working relationship again.”
Still, Trump hasn’t targeted Senate Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill in the same way he's gone after members in the House. He's called for seven of the 10 House Republicans who voted for the law and are running for reelection next year to be defeated. (Three more House Republicans who voted for the law are retiring.)
While Trump is backing a primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — he vowed last year to support any candidate with a pulse who tried to unseat her — he hasn’t gone after the other three Republican senators who voted for the bill and are up for reelection next year: Mike Crapo of Idaho, John Hoeven of North Dakota and Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Trump endorsed Crapo and Grassley earlier this year before they voted for the bill.
Trump's cold war with McConnell hasn't prevented him from shouting unsolicited political advice from the sidelines, including urging McConnell to leverage the fight over raising the debt limit to “kill” Democrats' larger social spending bill.
“Use the Debt Ceiling, Mitch, show strength and courage,” Trump said in a statement last week. “Our Country is being destroyed.”
The people
New details on Trump's positive coronavirus test coverup
Who Trump might have infected: “From the day he tested positive [for covid last year] until his hospitalization, Trump came in contact with more than 500 people, either those in proximity to him or at crowded events, not including rallygoers, according to a Washington Post analysis of the president’s interactions" over about a week, our colleagues Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey report.
- Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who revealed how early the president tested positive in his new book, hid Trump’s positive test not just from the public, but also from his inner circle and from his top public health officials. He took part in a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden three days later, never revealing the test result to Biden or event organizers."
- One of Meadows's predecessors criticized his handling of the episode: “'Had I been there, and [White House physician Sean] Conley would have told me they would have received a positive test, I would have assumed it was accurate and frankly canceled everything right away,' said John F. Kelly, one of Trump’s previous chiefs of staff, adding that he also would have rushed Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. 'To do anything else would be irresponsible.'”
The Data
A country without Roe v. Wade, visualized: “The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks,” our colleague Daniela Santamariña reports. “The case provides a clear path to diminishing Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling in which the court determined a constitutional right to abortion. The court is also expected to rule on whether a new Texas law can remain in effect while its legality is challenged.”
- “According to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization focused on reproductive health and rights, if Roe v. Wade were overturned, 21 states would ban or severely restrict abortion access.”
- “Of those, nine states have pre-Roe abortion bans on their books that would become enforceable again if the precedent is overturned (Texas’s is permanently enjoined by a court order). And 12 states have passed post-Roe ‘trigger laws’ — bans that would take effect in that case.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
- Gerrymandering, veto overrides on deck as Maryland lawmakers convene. By The Post’s Erin Cox.
- Bob Dole wanted to be a doctor. One of WWII’s last battles changed everything for him. By The Post’s Gillian Brockell.
- Kennedy Center Honors: A toast to tradition. By The Post’s Peter Marks.
- Trump brokers deal to remake the field in N.C. Senate race. By Politico’s Natalie Allison.
- CNN President Jeff Zucker Protected Chris Cuomo. Then Came a U-Turn. By the Wall Street Journal’s Benjamin Mullin and Joe Flint.
- NYT Opinion: I tried to change Bob Dole. Now I realize he was right. By Nelson Warfield.
Viral
Dress for the job you
want have (cufflinks)
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @jaxalemany.