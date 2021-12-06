While Trump is backing a primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — he vowed last year to support any candidate with a pulse who tried to unseat her — he hasn’t gone after the other three Republican senators who voted for the bill and are up for reelection next year: Mike Crapo of Idaho, John Hoeven of North Dakota and Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Trump endorsed Crapo and Grassley earlier this year before they voted for the bill.