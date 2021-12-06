Now, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is throwing his support behind the civil rights group’s lawsuit by arguing against Facebook’s efforts to get it tossed, according to a legal brief shared exclusively with The Technology 202.
The case is the latest high-profile test of tech companies’ liability protections under Section 230, the embattled law that shields digital services from lawsuits over content posted by users.
The suit alleges that Facebook violated the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, under which it is illegal for a company to make material misrepresentations about goods or services, or in this case, misleading users about how effectively it cracks down on hateful material.
The social network rejected the allegations in a motion to dismiss the case in September, arguing in part that the tech giant is shielded from the claims under Section 230. The company disputed the assertion that its executives had made any misleading statements and argued the lawsuit sought to circumvent Section 230 by misinterpreting the law.
But in a rare amicus brief filed Monday, Racine pushed back on Facebook’s argument and urged the court to hear the case.
While Racine isn’t taking a position on the merits of the case itself, he argued the tech giant shouldn’t be able to escape a trial over whether it violated D.C. consumer protection laws against unfair and deceptive trade practices by claiming immunity under Section 230.
“Facebook is trying to claim that it — and other massive tech companies — are above the law and cannot be held accountable for their false statements to consumers,” Racine told The Technology 202. “But no company is entitled to mislead consumers, and there is nothing in local or federal law that shields companies like Facebook from the consequences of their own deception.”
With the court now weighing whether to dismiss the case, it’s at a critical juncture where lawsuits brought against tech companies are often shot down due to Section 230.
After the suit was first filed in April, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement, “We do not allow hate speech on Facebook and regularly work with experts, non-profits, and stakeholders to help make sure Facebook is a safe place for everyone, recognizing anti-Muslim rhetoric can take different forms.”
Stone added, “We have invested in AI technologies to take down hate speech, and we proactively detect 97 percent of what we remove.”
The decades-old liability shield has come under fire from Democratic critics in Washington who say tech giants like Facebook have abused it to escape accountability over their role in the spread of various online harms, including hate speech.
Republicans, meanwhile, accuse platforms of using Section 230 to remove their viewpoints with impunity. The law shields companies from lawsuits over any “good faith” efforts to police noxious or objectionable content.
Those frustrations have inspired a barrage of bills on Capitol Hill aimed at revamping Section 230, but it’s been difficult for lawmakers to convert them into law.
In lieu of congressional reform, tech companies and their critics have continued to spar in the courtroom over just how far Section 230 protections extend. That has spawned a series of prominent test cases, with the Muslim Advocates lawsuit as the latest.
Monday’s brief lends the group a powerful ally in Racine, the Democratic president of the National Association of Attorneys General who at one time was reportedly being vetted for a major role in the Biden administration.
Racine has made reining in the power of the tech giants one of his signature issues, previously bringing a lawsuit on data privacy against Facebook and an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. He’s separately also investigating Facebook over its handling of coronavirus misinformation and Instagram over its effect on children.
Racine has also repeatedly pressed major tech companies including Facebook on their handling of hate speech and disinformation.
In his latest statement, Racine accused Facebook of “bombarding users with hateful and violent content every day — because Facebook cares more about profit than it cares about protecting its consumers and being responsible about hate speech.”
Lawmakers want the Justice Department to “closely scrutinize” $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger
The pressure from 33 Democratic lawmakers for a Justice Department investigation into the merger comes just over six months after Discovery and AT&T-owned WarnerMedia announced the massive deal to form a TV, film and streaming behemoth. The letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter was led by Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who Kanter reportedly advised during her 2020 presidential run; and Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).
In the letter, the lawmakers argue that the merger “threatens to enhance the market power of the combined firm and substantially lessen competition in the media and entertainment industry, harming both consumers and American workers.” They also took aim at the potential impact of the deal on diverse and inclusive content available for consumers, arguing that “a more consolidated, less competitive marketplace may only reduce the competitive pressure on media companies to provide consumers with more diverse and inclusive programming.”
Discovery and WarnerMedia owner AT&T have defended the deal. Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav said it would benefit consumers with “more diverse choices” when the deal was announced. He also said performers, storytellers and shareholders would benefit. The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Twitter said it mistakenly suspended accounts after it changed its rules
The company says the errors happened after it received a “significant amount” of “coordinated and malicious reports” on extremism researchers and journalists, Drew Harwell reports. The company has also launched an internal review to make sure that its new rule — which lets people whose photos or videos were tweeted without their consent to request that they be removed — was being used as intended.
The new rule is an attempt to extend the “right to privacy” to accounts worldwide, Twitter said. But it doesn’t apply to “public figures or individuals who are a part of public conversations and discourse online or offline,” Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy said. He said “a dozen erroneous suspensions” had occurred.
Twitter's acknowledgment of the mistakes came a day after a Washington Post report on attempts by neo-Nazi and far-right groups to get the social media network to take down photos identifying them.
It’s not clear whether all of the suspensions that occurred in error have been reversed. “Some Twitter users whose accounts regularly track or identify far-right activists said their accounts remained locked,” Drew writes.
The White House is set to launch its Internet alliance
The Alliance for the Future of the Internet was originally conceived as a group of like-minded countries committed to promoting a secure and open Internet, Protocol’s Issie Lapowsky reports.
“But behind the scenes, digital rights advocates, foreign governments and even other U.S. officials have spent the last month scrambling to push the White House to rethink its initial plans, leaving the fine points of the proposal in flux with days to go before the big reveal,” Lapowsky writes. Some of the criticism has been aimed at the process by which the White House advanced the proposal, while others say that despite its intentions, the alliance risks undermining itself.
The initiative is set to be launched as more than 100 leaders convene virtually for the White House’s Summit for Democracy on Thursday and Friday.
- FTC Chair Lina Khan, Department of Justice assistant attorney general for antitrust Jonathan Kanter and Tim Wu, a special assistant to President Biden, speak at a two-day FTC and Justice Department workshop that begins today.
- Danish Tech Ambassador Anne Marie Engtoft Larsen, Australian Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology Tobias Feakin and U.K. Technology Envoy to the U.S. Joe White speak at an Atlantic Council event on technology diplomacy today at 11 a.m.
- Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) testifies at a Senate Finance subcommittee hearing on technology competition, growth and privacy on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
- NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel discusses artificial intelligence cooperation at an American Enterprise Institute event on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
- Heather Boushey, a member of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisers, participates in a Brookings Institution event on technology and inequality on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
- Instagram head Adam Mosseri testifies before the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection subcommittee on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
- The Senate Commerce Committee’s communications, media and broadband subcommittee holds a hearing on algorithmic harms on Thursday at 10 a.m.
- The House Energy and Commerce Committee holds a hearing on legislation targeting Big Tech on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.