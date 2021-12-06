Lerner, the IRS official who had disclosed that the agency used inappropriate criteria that allegedly resulted in the targeting of conservative groups, pleaded the Fifth in May 2013 and again in 2014. The GOP-controlled committee voted after the first instance that Lerner had waived her Fifth Amendment privilege and tried to get her to testify again. The Justice Department in 2015 declined to file charges against her, finding “no evidence that any IRS official acted on political, discriminatory, corrupt, or other inappropriate motives that would support a criminal prosecution.”