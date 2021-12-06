Something similar is happening in state-level case counts. At the moment, most states are seeing fewer new infections than they did a year ago, good news that is also probably tied to vaccination rates. (In the Sun Belt, it may also be a function of having just seen the delta wave pass by.) The places where that isn’t true are largely in the Northeast, where colder temperatures are again moving people inside. But in nearly every state that has at least one county that voted for each presidential candidate, it’s counties that voted for Trump that are seeing higher per capita rates of infection.